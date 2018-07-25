Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
25 korrik 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Dancer Jonathan Eden from MOMIX performs a scene from Botanica's 'Man Fan' during a dress rehearsal before opening night at the Joyce Theater in New York.
2
A man swims past Christo's floating sculpture "The London Mastaba" on the Serpentine in London, Britain.
3
Police and military special forces are seen during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
4
Women, clad in burqas, stand in line to cast their ballot at a polling station during general election in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG