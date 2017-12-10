10 dhjetor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Lebanese security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Awkar, on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut, to protest against Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
2
Women react as an Israeli mounted policeman disperses Palestinian protesters in East Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2017.
3
An aerial view shows a road on the banks of the Yenisei River, in air temperatures of about -17° C (1.4° F), outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.
4
Dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, a diver performs with sardines to celebrate the upcoming Christmas at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea.