Lidhje

Gjuhët
Foto e ditës

10 dhjetor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Lebanese security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Awkar, on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut, to protest against Washington&#39;s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
1

Lebanese security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Awkar, on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital Beirut, to protest against Washington's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Women react as an Israeli mounted policeman disperses Palestinian protesters in East Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2017.
2

Women react as an Israeli mounted policeman disperses Palestinian protesters in East Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2017.

An aerial view shows a road on the banks of the Yenisei River, in air temperatures of about -17&deg; C (1.4&deg; F), outside Russia&#39;s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.
3

An aerial view shows a road on the banks of the Yenisei River, in air temperatures of about -17° C (1.4° F), outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.

Dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, a diver performs with sardines to celebrate the upcoming Christmas at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea.
4

Dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, a diver performs with sardines to celebrate the upcoming Christmas at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG