Foto e ditës

10 dhjetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A visitor walks in a traditional Arabic design lights shop in down town Manama, Bahrain.
Iraqi Nadia Murad and Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege receive the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict at the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony in Oslo Town Hall in Oslo, Norway.
A surfer rides a wave during the Punta Galea Big Wave Challenge in Punta Galea, Getxo, near Bilbao, Spain.
Swans are seen on Lake Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland.
