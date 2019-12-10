Lidhje

Foto e ditës

10 dhjetor 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson drives a JCB through a symbolic wall with the Conservative Party slogan 'Get Brexit Done' in the digger bucket, during an election campaign event at the JCB manufacturing facility in Uttoxeter, England.
2 People participate in a rally in Yangon, in support of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, as she prepares to defend Myanmar at the International Court of Justice in The Hague against accusations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.
3 Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves in a car past the protesters after attending a hearing in a case filed by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.
4 House Democrats unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

