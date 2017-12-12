Lidhje

12 dhjetor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Vehicles explode during a security drill ahead of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, venue for the opening and closing ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
People attend the funeral ceremony of prominent spiritual leader Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, who died at the age of 104, in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel.
A street artist performs with giant soap bubbles outside the Natural History Museum in London.
A penitent prays during the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, patron saint of Mexico, in Mexico City.
