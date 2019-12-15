Lidhje

15 dhjetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A girl plays with a toy gun at a plastics recycling yard in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
2 Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the "Christmas Corrida Race" on the streets of Issy Les Moulineaux, outside Paris, France.
3 A man walks on a street as a bus is on fire following a demonstration against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in New Delhi.
4 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World 2019 final in London, Dec. 14, 2019.

