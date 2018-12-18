Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

18 dhjetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China&#39;s reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
1 Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn departs the US District Court in Washington after his sentencing was delayed.
2 Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn departs the US District Court in Washington after his sentencing was delayed.
A police honor guard carries the casket out of All Saints Catholic Church after funeral service for Dekalb County Police officer Edgar Flores, in Dunwoody, Ga.
3 A police honor guard carries the casket out of All Saints Catholic Church after funeral service for Dekalb County Police officer Edgar Flores, in Dunwoody, Ga.
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighborhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil.
4 A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighborhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG