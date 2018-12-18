Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
18 dhjetor 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Students prepare for an event marking the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
2
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn departs the US District Court in Washington after his sentencing was delayed.
3
A police honor guard carries the casket out of All Saints Catholic Church after funeral service for Dekalb County Police officer Edgar Flores, in Dunwoody, Ga.
4
A resident is seen after a fire at Educandos neighborhood, on a branch of the Rio Negro, a tributary to the Amazon river, in the city of Manaus, Brazil.
18 dhjetor 2018
