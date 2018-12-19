Lidhje

Foto e ditës

19 dhjetor, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A man holding a baby wrapped in a blanket stands next to a bonfire on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India.
2 Pakistani Christians attend the candle light Carol service during the Christmas celebration in Lahore.
3 Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines waves to her supporters as she arrives at  Manila International airport.
4 A crew member of a cargo ship that ran aground off the Black Sea coast of Sile, Turkey, is rescued with the help of a winch system extended from the shore.

