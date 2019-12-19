Lidhje
19 Dhjetor, 2019
3 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A fireman fights a bushfire to protect a property in Balmoral, 150 kilometers southwest of Sydney.
2
A man carries plastic pitchers on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3
A Bangladeshi man cycles his loaded-up rickshaw next to the Buriganga River in Dhaka.
4
Czech painter and scenic designer Martin Cerny stands in front of a newly installed curtain during a general renovation of Prague's State Opera building in Prague, Czech Republic.
