Foto e ditës

19 Dhjetor, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A fireman fights a bushfire to protect a property in Balmoral, 150 kilometers southwest of Sydney.
2 A man carries plastic pitchers on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3 A Bangladeshi man cycles his loaded-up rickshaw next to the Buriganga River in Dhaka.
4 Czech painter and scenic designer Martin Cerny stands in front of a newly installed curtain during a general renovation of Prague's State Opera building in Prague, Czech Republic.

