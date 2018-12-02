Lidhje
Foto e ditës
2 dhjetor, 2018
58 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Tiffany Utterson, right, and her children, from left to right, Ella, 11, Ian, 10 and Owen, 8, place a wreath outside the gated community entrance to the home of former President George H.W. Bush in Houston, Texas. Bush died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94.
2
Demonstrators march in the main EU quarter during a 'Claim the Climate' march in Brussels, Belgium. The climate change conference, COP24, will take place in Poland from Dec. 2-14.
3
Riot police officers are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators as part of a protest of Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) against rising oil prices and living costs on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018.
4
An Indonesian jockey rides a cart pulled by two bulls during a traditional sport bull race locally called "pacu jawi" in Pariangan of Tanah Datar regency in West Sumatra, Dec.1, 2018.
2 dhjetor, 2018
