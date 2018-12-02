Lidhje

2 dhjetor, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Tiffany Utterson, right, and her children, from left to right, Ella, 11, Ian, 10 and Owen, 8, place a wreath outside the gated community entrance to the home of former President George H.W. Bush in Houston, Texas. Bush died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94.
Demonstrators march in the main EU quarter during a &#39;Claim the Climate&#39; march in Brussels, Belgium. The climate change conference, COP24, will take place in Poland from Dec. 2-14.
Riot police officers are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators as part of a protest of Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) against rising oil prices and living costs on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018.
An Indonesian jockey rides a cart pulled by two bulls during a traditional sport bull race locally called &quot;pacu jawi&quot; in Pariangan of Tanah Datar regency in West Sumatra, Dec.1, 2018.
