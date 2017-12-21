21 dhjetor, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Orphans interact with a Bengal tiger during a Christmas visit to the Malabon Zoo in Malabon city, north of Manila, Philippines.
2
A man wearing an Catalan barretina hat kisses his ballot before casting his vote for the Catalan regional election at a polling station in Barcelona.
3
Newborns dressed in Santa and Christmas tree outfits to mark holiday season sleep at Paolo memorial hospital in Bangkok, Thailand.
4
Australian police stand near a crashed vehicle after they arrested the driver of a vehicle that had ploughed into pedestrians at a crowded intersection near the Flinders Street train station in central Melbourne, Australia.