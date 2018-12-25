Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
25 dhjetor 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit takes children on a ride in a tuktuk on the outskirts of the Iraqi central city of Najaf.
2
(L-R) Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, eastern England.
3
A woman walks past a giant Santa Claus poster at Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
4
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak on the phone at the White House, sharing updates to track Santa's movements from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2018.
Ngarko më shumë
25 dhjetor 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG