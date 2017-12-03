3 dhjetor 2017

The moon rises in its waxing gibbous stage behind a statue atop the Erie County Court Building, in Buffalo, New York, Dec. 2, 2017.
A Syrian man carries the body of a child who was killed in a reported air strike in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
A child leaps between rock platforms as the sun sets behind Lake Erie at the Erie Basin Marina in Buffalo, New York, Dec. 2, 2017.
A samba band member turns a broom, beer can and rubber band into a selfie stick at the Oswaldo Cruz neighborhood, marking Samba Day, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 2, 2017.
