3 dhjetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A tamed hawk attacks a rabbit during a traditional hunting contest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dec. 2, 2018.
2 Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lays in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston, Texas, U.S.
3 China's First Lady Peng Liyuan (L) is welcomed by Panama's First Lady Lorena Castillo, as their husbands hold a meeting, at the presidential palace in Panama City.
4 An exile Tibetan Buddhist monk throws herbs on to the funeral pyre of Palden Gyatso in Dharmsala, India, Dec. 3, 2018. Gyatso, a Tibetan Buddhist monk who spent more than 30 years in Chinese jails, died in Dharmsala on Nov. 30.

