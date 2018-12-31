Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

31 dhjetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China.
1 Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China.
Artists perform at a shopping center during the New Year festival in Bangkok, Thailand.
2 Artists perform at a shopping center during the New Year festival in Bangkok, Thailand.
A Palestinian horseman rides on the beach at sunset a few hours prior to the New Year&#39;s celebrations, in Gaza city.
3 A Palestinian horseman rides on the beach at sunset a few hours prior to the New Year's celebrations, in Gaza city.
People wait for celebrating the New Year during a New Year&#39;s Eve countdown event in front of Beijing&#39;s National Stadium, known as the Bird&#39;s Nest, in Beijing, China.
4 People wait for celebrating the New Year during a New Year's Eve countdown event in front of Beijing's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG