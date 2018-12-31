Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
31 dhjetor 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China.
2
Artists perform at a shopping center during the New Year festival in Bangkok, Thailand.
3
A Palestinian horseman rides on the beach at sunset a few hours prior to the New Year's celebrations, in Gaza city.
4
People wait for celebrating the New Year during a New Year's Eve countdown event in front of Beijing's National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China.
