4 dhjetor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
An Indian Navy member attends a military exercise during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.
2
The Saana fell is lighted as part of the Luminous Finland 100 project, a light art event that will be held in honor of the 100th anniversary of Finland's independence, in Kilpisjarvi, Finland.
3
Anti-government protesters gather around barricades in protest during a government imposed dawn-to-dusk curfew in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Dec. 3, 2017. Opposition leaders called for a mass march against the purported election fraud on Sunday and for the presidential election to be held again after the country erupted in deadly protests over the delayed vote count.
4
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Dec. 4, 2017.