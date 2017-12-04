Lidhje

4 dhjetor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An Indian Navy member attends a military exercise during Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.
The Saana fell is lighted as part of the Luminous Finland 100 project, a light art event that will be held in honor of the 100th anniversary of Finland&#39;s independence, in Kilpisjarvi, Finland.
Anti-government protesters gather around barricades in protest during a government imposed dawn-to-dusk curfew in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Dec. 3, 2017. Opposition leaders called for a mass march against the purported election fraud on Sunday and for the presidential election to be held again after the country erupted in deadly protests over the delayed vote count.
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Dec. 4, 2017.
