Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

4 dhjetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A young Afghan vendor sifts charcoal at his stall in Herat city.
1 A young Afghan vendor sifts charcoal at his stall in Herat city.
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington.
2 The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington.
A display of hundreds of red shoes spread as protest against violence toward women in Israel at Habima Square in Tel Aviv.
3 A display of hundreds of red shoes spread as protest against violence toward women in Israel at Habima Square in Tel Aviv.
Members of Iraq&#39;s Rapid Response military unit take part in a &quot;counter-terrorism&quot; training at a military base inside Baghdad International Airport. The exercises are being held over a period of four months in cooperation with the Italian forces in Iraq.
4 Members of Iraq's Rapid Response military unit take part in a "counter-terrorism" training at a military base inside Baghdad International Airport. The exercises are being held over a period of four months in cooperation with the Italian forces in Iraq.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG