Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
4 dhjetor, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Villagers pluck water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India.
2
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA).
3
U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) attend a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment Inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington.
4
Members of the Jewish community walk amid vandalized tombs in the Jewish cemetery of Westhoffen, west of the city of Strasbourg, eastern France.
Ngarko më shumë
4 dhjetor, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG