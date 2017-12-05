Lidhje

5 dhjetor 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Smoke rises behind an apartment complex that has been leveled by flames as a wildfire ravages Ventura, California.
Ukrainian Security Service officers detain former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili at his house in Kyiv. Ukraine's intelligence agency detained Saakashvili, who has emerged as an anti-corruption campaigner in his new country, but faced an angry backlash of protesters who would not let the officers to take him away.
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili flashes a victory sign after he was freed by his supporters in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A firefighter battles a wildfire as it burns along a hillside near homes in Santa Paula, California.
