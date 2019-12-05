Lidhje
5 dhjetor, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman holds a portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron painted as a royalty with a sign on top of it reading "14 mai 2017 restoration of the monarchy" during a demonstration against the pension overhauls, in Paris.
2
Vietnam’s Le Phuong Thao examines the target during women's individual compound qualification round archery event at the Southeast Asian Games in Clarke, Philippines.
3
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives to deliver remarks on the status of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
4
Afghans attend a candlelight vigil in Kabul in memory of Tetsu Nakamura, a Japanese physician who was killed in an attack in Jalalabad.
5 dhjetor, 2019
