Ditari
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
6 dhjetor 2018
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard in Spring, Texas, as it is placed on a Union Pacific train. The train will take about 2 hours to travel roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) to the city of College Station, home to Bush's presidential library at Texas A&M University. The locomotive has been painted the colors of the Air Force One plane used during his presidency and bears the number "4141" in honor of the 41st president.
2
People pay their respects as the train carrying the casket of former President George H.W. Bush passes along the route from Spring to College Station, Texas.
3
A health care worker carries a baby suspected of being infected with Ebola virus in a hospital in Oicha, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo.
4
Protestors demonstrate opposite Parliament against Britain's Brexit split from Europe, in London.
6 dhjetor 2018
