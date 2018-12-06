6 dhjetor 2018

1 The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard in Spring, Texas, as it is placed on a Union Pacific train. The train will take about 2 hours to travel roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) to the city of College Station, home to Bush's presidential library at Texas A&M University. The locomotive has been painted the colors of the Air Force One plane used during his presidency and bears the number "4141" in honor of the 41st president.





