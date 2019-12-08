Lidhje
8 dhjetor, 2019
47 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A hundred activists hold portraits of President Emmanuel Macron upside down to urge France to take action during the U.N. COP 25 climate talks in Madrid, Spain, during a gathering at Place du Trocadero facing the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
2
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi departs from Naypyidaw International Airport ahead of her appearance at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, to defend the country against charges of genocide of its Rohingya Muslim minority.
3
Picture handed out by the Mike Horn Sarl shows Borge Ousland (L) of Norway and South African-born Swiss Mike Horn posing as they arrive at the Lance icebreaker boat in Norwegian waters of the Arctic Ocean, after succesfully crossing the Arctic Ocean on skis.
4
Family members and officials lay flowers at the coffin of slain Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura during a ceremony after transporting his body to his homeland, at Narita International Airport in Narita, near Tokyo.
8 dhjetor, 2019
