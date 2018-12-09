Lidhje
9 dhjetor 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A participant takes part in a chili-eating competition at a hot spring in Yichun, Jiangxi province, China.
2
Participants make their way in the 9th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition on the river Seine in Paris, France.
3
A falconer releases a falcon at Al-Marzoom Falconry Reserve, about 100 kilometers southwest of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 8, 2018.
4
A girl laughs while her brother cries being held by Santa Claus at the King of Prussia Mall, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 8, 2018.
9 dhjetor 2018
