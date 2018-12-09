Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

9 dhjetor 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A participant takes part in a chili-eating competition at a hot spring in Yichun, Jiangxi province, China.
1 A participant takes part in a chili-eating competition at a hot spring in Yichun, Jiangxi province, China.
Participants make their way in the 9th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition on the river Seine in Paris, France.
2 Participants make their way in the 9th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition on the river Seine in Paris, France.
A falconer releases a falcon at Al-Marzoom Falconry Reserve, about 100 kilometers southwest of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 8, 2018.
3 A falconer releases a falcon at Al-Marzoom Falconry Reserve, about 100 kilometers southwest of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 8, 2018.
A girl laughs while her brother cries being held by Santa Claus at the King of Prussia Mall, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 8, 2018.
4 A girl laughs while her brother cries being held by Santa Claus at the King of Prussia Mall, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 8, 2018.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG