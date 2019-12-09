Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
9 dhjetor, 2019
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, attend a working session at the Elysee Palace in Paris, t o find a way to end the five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine.
2
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) listen to testimony as the committee holds a hearing to receive counsel presentations of evidence from the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington.
3
Iraqi demonstrators perform a somersault as they practice parkour during ongoing anti-government protests, near the Tigris River in Baghdad.
4
Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa reacts after winning the 2019 Miss Universe pageant at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2019.
9 dhjetor, 2019
