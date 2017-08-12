Lidhje

Egjipt, breshër meteorësh

Perseid Meteor Shower
A meteor is seen in the sky during the Perseid Meteor Shower in the Valley of Whales, in Fayoum, Egypt, Aug. 12, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Dozens of star-gazers camp out in Egypt&#39;s Valley of Whales to observe the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower, in Fayoum, Egypt, in the predawn hours of Aug. 12, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
A photographer sets up his camera hoping to document the universal phenomenon of the Perseid Meteor Shower, in the Valley of Whales, in Fayoum, Egypt, Aug. 12, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Sunrise exposes ancient whale bones in the Valley of Whales, in Fayoum, Egypt, Aug. 12, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
