Vila Graceland, banesa e Elvis Preslit hapet per publikun
Qindra mijera vete vizitojne cdo vit vilen qe u ble per $102,500 ne 1957
Elvis fans line up in front of Elvis Presley's Graceland Mansion in Memphis August 14 for one of the hundreds of daily tours conducted by Presley's estate.
This Aug. 2010 photo shows a tourist viewing the living room at Graceland, Elvis Presley's home in Memphis, Tenn. Graceland opened for tours on June 7, 1982. They sold out all 3,024 tickets on the first day.
Edison Pena, right, and his translator, Lina Makarem, view some of Elvis Presley's movie memorabilia at Graceland, Elvis Presley's home, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2011, in Memphis, Tenn.
The front room and piano are shown during a tour of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, May 28, 2015. The estate that was home to Elvis Presley receives over 600,000 visitors a year and was declared a National Historic Monument in 2006.