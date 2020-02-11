Lidhje

11 shkurt 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds up a document as he speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters.
Kenyan military pallbearers carry the casket of former president Daniel arap Moi, draped in a Kenyan flag, at his state funeral in Nyayo Stadium, in Nairobi.
An anti-government protesters throw stones at police during a protest against a parliament session in downtown Beirut, Lebanon.
Syrian government helicopter is shot by a missile in Idlib province.
