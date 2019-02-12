Lidhje
12 shkurt 2019
12 shkurt, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
EKO Cobra, a police tactical unit from Austria, competes during the UAE SWAT Challenge, organized by the United Arab Emirates interior ministry in Dubai, UAE.
2
A paramilitary officer stands guard during a snowfall at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.
3
Bichon Frises gather in the judging ring during the Daytime Session in the Breed Judging across the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding groups at the 143rd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Pier 92/94 in New York City, Feb.11, 2019.
4
Folk artists throw molten iron to create sparks during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shangqiu, Henan province, China, Feb. 11, 2019.
12 shkurt 2019
