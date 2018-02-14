Lidhje

Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

14 shkurt, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine&#39;s Day in Mumbai, India.
1 A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India.
Flynn, a bichon frise and winner of Best in Show poses after winning the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
2 Flynn, a bichon frise and winner of Best in Show poses after winning the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Drummers perform prior to the women&#39;s ice hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland at Kwandong Hockey Center in Gangneung, South Korea.
3 Drummers perform prior to the women's ice hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland at Kwandong Hockey Center in Gangneung, South Korea.
People walk in a maze at the Tang Paradise Park in Xi&#39;an, Shaanxi province, China, ahead of the coming Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Dog.
4 People walk in a maze at the Tang Paradise Park in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, ahead of the coming Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Dog.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG