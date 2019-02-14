Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

14 shkurt 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, decorated for Valentine&#39;s Day walk inside their open air enclosure at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
1 Alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, decorated for Valentine's Day walk inside their open air enclosure at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Switzerland&#39;s Andrea Ellenberger competes in the first run of the Women&#39;s Giant slalom event at the 2019 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships at the National Arena in Are, Sweden.
2 Switzerland's Andrea Ellenberger competes in the first run of the Women's Giant slalom event at the 2019 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships at the National Arena in Are, Sweden.
Albania&#39;s Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during parliamentary session in Tirana.
3 Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during parliamentary session in Tirana.
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand.
4 A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG