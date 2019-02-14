Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
14 shkurt 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette, decorated for Valentine's Day walk inside their open air enclosure at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
2
Switzerland's Andrea Ellenberger competes in the first run of the Women's Giant slalom event at the 2019 FIS Alpine Ski World Championships at the National Arena in Are, Sweden.
3
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during parliamentary session in Tirana.
4
A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand.
Ngarko më shumë
14 shkurt 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG