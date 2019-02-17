Lidhje

17 shkurt, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Servicemen of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's special forces unit take part in event "Winter fun" at their base in Minsk, Belarus.
2 The pack rides during the second stage of the cycling Tour of Oman between Royal Cavalry Oman and al-Bustan.
3 A masked reveler is een in Venice's Riva degli Schiavoni on the opening day of the Venice Carnival, Italy.
4 A rescued artisanal miner is carried from a pit as retrieval efforts proceed for trapped illegal gold miners in Kadoma, Zimbabwe, Feb. 16, 2019.

