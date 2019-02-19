Lidhje

Foto e ditës

19 shkurt 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand.
2 Cambodians release lanterns during the Meak Bochea Buddhist celebration in Phnom Penh.
3 A Nepali Hindu devotee rolls on the ground after performing a bathing ritual on the last day of the month-long Swasthani Festival in the Hanumante River in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu.
4 A young girl carrying a broken plastic bucket full of food on her head in Kano, northern Nigeria.

