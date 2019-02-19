Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
19 shkurt 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day outside Bangkok, Thailand.
2
Cambodians release lanterns during the Meak Bochea Buddhist celebration in Phnom Penh.
3
A Nepali Hindu devotee rolls on the ground after performing a bathing ritual on the last day of the month-long Swasthani Festival in the Hanumante River in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu.
4
A young girl carrying a broken plastic bucket full of food on her head in Kano, northern Nigeria.
19 shkurt 2019
