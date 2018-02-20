Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
20 shkurt 2018
4 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
1
Refugees and migrants wait to be rescued by aid workers of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat, 60 miles north of Al-Khums, Libya.
2
Members of the Syrian civil defense evacuate an injured civilian from an area hit by a reported government airstrike in the rebel-held town of Saqba, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damas.
3
Family and friends of victims of the deadly attack on churchgoers in Russia's predominantly Muslim Dagestan region attend a funeral service in Kizlyar, Russia.
4
Afghan men carry an injured man after a blast in Jalalabad.
Ngarko më shumë
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG