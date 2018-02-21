Lidhje

Gjuhët
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

21 shkurt, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
Syrians rescue a child following a reported government airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
1 Syrians rescue a child following a reported government airstrike in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar.
2 Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar.
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, in Solio Ranch in Nyeri County, Kenya.
3 Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers load a tranquillized elephant onto a truck during a translocation exercise to Ithumba Camp in Tsavo East National Park, in Solio Ranch in Nyeri County, Kenya.
An Afghan boy launches a kite on top of a hill in Kabul.
4 An Afghan boy launches a kite on top of a hill in Kabul.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG