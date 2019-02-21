Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
21 shkurt 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sex abuse survivor Alessandro Battaglia, right, is hugged by survivor and founding member of the ECA (Ending Clergy Abuse), Denise Buchanan, as he speaks during a twilight vigil prayer near Castle Sant' Angelo, in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis opened a landmark sex abuse prevention summit by warning senior Catholic figures that the faithful are demanding concrete action against predator priests and not just words of condemnation.
2
Children walk on garbage during an annual Lampung bay clean-up event in the Sukaraja village in the Bumi Waras subdistrict of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia.
3
Emil Iversen of Norway, Oskar Svensson of Sweden and Gleb Retivykh of Russia compete during the semifinals of the Men's sprint during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria.
4
A craftsman dyes a cloth with indigo in one of the ancient dye pits of Kofar Mata in Kano, northern Nigeria. The dye pits were founded in 1498 and are said to be the last ones of their kind but some of the craftsmen grumble about competition from Chinese fabrics that have entered the markets and sell for half the price.
Ngarko më shumë
21 shkurt 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG