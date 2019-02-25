Lidhje
Foto e ditës
25 shkurt 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Venezuelan police officer Cesar Marcano (C) along with his wife Adriana Ballera (L) and their children Alexandra (R), Cesar Jesus (top) e Adranlleli are seen at the Brazil-Venezuela border, in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. More than 100 Venezuelan soldiers have deserted and crossed into Colombia, immigration authorities reported as tensions rise between the neighbors over humanitarian aid.
2
A construction worker comes through a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakthrough point after successfully building a tunnel for the metro train in Ahmedabad, India.
3
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform
"Shallow"
from
"A Star Is Born"
during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
4
Olivia Colman accepts the Best Actress award for her role in "The Favourite" during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Feb. 24, 2019.
25 shkurt 2019
