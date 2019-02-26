Lidhje
26 shkurt 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Syrian man weeps as he cradles the body of his daughter who was killed following reported shelling in the town of Khan Sheikhun in the southern countryside of the rebel-held Idlib province. The government's bombardment near Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, also killed two civilians, raising the civilian death toll to 42 since February 9, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
North Korean bodyguards run along a limousine transporting North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un upon his arrival at the border town with China in Dong Dang, Vietnam.
Boys transport water jerrycans in an improvised camp for internally displaced people near Abs of the northwestern province of Hajja, Yemen.
A Sri Lankan Higher National Diploma student throws a tear gas canister back towards the police during clashes in a protest march demanding better conditions at state-run universities, in Colombo.
26 shkurt 2019
