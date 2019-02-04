Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
4 shkurt 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Noppajun Woratitwuttikul, a representative of Palang Prachatipatai Party, arrives for registration with the election commission wearing a Lone Ranger costume in Bangkok.
2
Pope Francis is welcomed by Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb at the sheikh Zayed grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
3
Sri Lankan military personnel march with a baby elephant during the island's 71st Independence Day celebrations in Colombo.
4
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that broke out on the upper floors of an apartment block in Moscow, Russia, in this handout photo released by Russian Emergencies Ministry.
Ngarko më shumë
4 shkurt 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG