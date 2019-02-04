Lidhje

4 shkurt 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Noppajun Woratitwuttikul, a representative of Palang Prachatipatai Party, arrives for registration with the election commission wearing a Lone Ranger costume in Bangkok.
Pope Francis is welcomed by Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb at the sheikh Zayed grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Sri Lankan military personnel march with a baby elephant during the island&#39;s 71st Independence Day celebrations in Colombo.
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that broke out on the upper floors of an apartment block in Moscow, Russia, in this handout photo released by Russian Emergencies Ministry.
