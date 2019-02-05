Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
5 shkurt 2019
43 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The snow-covered landscape is seen near Menzingen, Switzerland.
2
Performers take part in a night parade to celebrate Chinese New Year in Hong Kong.
3
People look at the shredded Banksy painting "Love is in the Bin' at the Museum Frieder Burda in Baden-Baden where the work will be shown from Feb. 5 to March 3, 2019.
4
New England Patriots' Tom Brady rides a duck boat during the Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Massachusetts, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta.
5 shkurt 2019
