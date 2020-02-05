Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

5 Shkurt, 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Turkish soldiers and locals rescue people trapped under avalanche in Bahcesaray in Van province, Turkey, in this still image taken from video. (Credit: Ihlas News Agency)
1 Turkish soldiers and locals rescue people trapped under avalanche in Bahcesaray in Van province, Turkey, in this still image taken from video. (Credit: Ihlas News Agency)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up a copy of U.S. President Donald Trump&#39;s speech after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 4, 2020.
2 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up a copy of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 4, 2020.
The repatriation ceremony for Ian McBeth, U.S. firefighter who died in an air tanker crash in Cooma, while fighting the bushfires, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia in this picture obtained from social media. (Credit: Sydney Airport)
3 The repatriation ceremony for Ian McBeth, U.S. firefighter who died in an air tanker crash in Cooma, while fighting the bushfires, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia in this picture obtained from social media. (Credit: Sydney Airport)
A member of the White Helmets sits next to a body bag containing a victim removed from the rubble of a building, hit during an airstrike by pro-regime forces on the rebel-held town of Ariha in the northern countryside of Syria&#39;s Idlib province.
4 A member of the White Helmets sits next to a body bag containing a victim removed from the rubble of a building, hit during an airstrike by pro-regime forces on the rebel-held town of Ariha in the northern countryside of Syria's Idlib province.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG