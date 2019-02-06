Lidhje
Kalo në faqen kryesore
Kalo tek faqja kryesore
Kalo tek kërkimi
Gjuhët
Learning English
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Internet TV
FAQJA KRYESORE
KATEGORITË
AMERIKA
BALLKANI
EVROPA
BOTA
MJEDISI
KULTURË
SHKENCË DHE TEKNOLOGJI
SHËNDETËSI
INTERVISTA
DITARI
Ditari
FOTO
Login / Register
Më shumë
Learning English
VOA Albanian TV
Programi i fundit
Ditari
Upcoming
18:00 - 18:30
Ditari
Më shumë TV
Program Index
Kërkoni
Kërkoni
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Breaking News
Paraardhëse
Tjetra
Live
Foto e ditës
6 shkurt 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing, China. Chinese people are celebrating the second day of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Pig on the Chinese zodiac.
2
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men of the Juna Akhara attend the Dikasha ritual on the banks of the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India.
3
Venezuelan military forces block the Tienditas Bridge, in the border between Cucuta, Colombia and Tachira, Venezuela, with containers. Venezuela blocked the bridge ahead of an anticipated humanitarian aid shipment, as opposition leader Juan Guaido stepped up his challenge to President Nicolas Maduro's authority.
4
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2019.
Ngarko më shumë
6 shkurt 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG