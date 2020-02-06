Lidhje
Foto e ditës
6 Shkurt, 2020
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads "Trump acquitted" during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.
2
A man holds a sign reading "AMERICA What Have We Become?" during a protest against the impeachment acquittal of U.S. President Donald Trump outside city hall in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 5, 2020.
3
A shopper wearing a protective face mask sorts items in her shopping cart as she stands next to bare supermarket shelves in Hong Kong.
4
U.S. astronaut Christina Koch reacts shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as the agency plans to return to the Moon under the Artemis program.
6 Shkurt, 2020
