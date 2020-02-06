Lidhje

logo-print
Gjuhët
Learning English
Paraardhëse Tjetra
Breaking News
Foto e ditës

6 Shkurt, 2020

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads &quot;Trump acquitted&quot; during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.
1 President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper with the headline that reads "Trump acquitted" during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.
A man holds a sign reading &quot;AMERICA What Have We Become?&quot; during a protest against the impeachment acquittal of U.S. President Donald Trump outside city hall in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 5, 2020.
2 A man holds a sign reading "AMERICA What Have We Become?" during a protest against the impeachment acquittal of U.S. President Donald Trump outside city hall in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 5, 2020.
A shopper wearing a protective face mask sorts items in her shopping cart as she stands next to bare supermarket shelves in Hong Kong.
3 A shopper wearing a protective face mask sorts items in her shopping cart as she stands next to bare supermarket shelves in Hong Kong.
U.S. astronaut Christina Koch reacts shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as the agency plans to return to the Moon under the Artemis program.
4 U.S. astronaut Christina Koch reacts shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-13 space capsule about 150 km ( 80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Koch wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as the agency plans to return to the Moon under the Artemis program.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG