7 shkurt, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan.
2
Priests from Nepal carry holy water from the River Ganges as they return after taking a Holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati in Allahabad, India.
3
A member of the Syrian Civil Defense carries an injured child following goernment's airstrikes on the rebel-held besieged town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.
4
A Falcon 9 SpaceX Heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Feb. 6, 2018.