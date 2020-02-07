Lidhje
Live
Foto e ditës
7 shkurt, 2020
2 hours ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man wearing a protective face mask walks in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China.
2
Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, South Korea.
3
In this picture taken with a long time exposure, athletes start during the mixed 2000m relay during the World Cup short track speed skating championship in Dresden, eastern Germany.
4
A Syrian who fled from the town of Sarmin, about 8 kilometers southeast of Idlib in northwestern Syria, returns to the town as it is partially surrounded by government forces to collect some belongings amidst a period of calm.
7 shkurt, 2020
