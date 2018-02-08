8 shkurt 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
British female members of the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers, perform aerobatic stunts for the first time in the Philippines during the four-day 22nd International Hot Air Balloon festival at Clark, Pampanga province north of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 8, 201
2
An artisan paints hearts made of polystyrene at a road side workshop ahead of Valentine's Day, in Kolkata, India.
3
Divers dressed as a sea goddess (L) and a dragon perform underwater during a media preview for Lunar new year celebrations at S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
4
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg watches a water bubble float freely between her and the camera, showing her image refracted in the droplet, Feb. 7, 2018.