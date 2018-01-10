Lidhje
10 janar, 2018
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Japanese hairdresser Megumi Takeichi cuts patterns into the hair of a camel ahead of the Bikaner Camel Festival in Bikaner in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.
2
A man pushes a wheelbarrow as he carries water cans during the snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing, China, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
4
Japan's Naomi Osaka trains during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne.
