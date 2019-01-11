Lidhje
11 janar 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The families of jailed Reuters reporters arrive at the High Court ahead of the ruling in Yangon, Myanmar.
People try to recover items from the remains after a fire broke overnight in Mogadishu's biggest market, the Bakara Market, Somalia.
People are captured by FLIR (Forward-Looking Infrared) HD Thermal Imaging Cameras as they walk near the FLIR exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2019, Jan. 10, 2019.
French President Emmanuel Macron's pet dog Nemo walks past a traditional epiphany cake as Macron delivers a speech during a ceremony at the Elysee palace in Paris.
11 janar 2019
