Foto e ditës
14 janar 2019
1 hour ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old, react as they ride a roller coaster at Toshimaen amusement park on Coming of Age Day, a national holiday, in Tokyo, Japan.
South Korean military conscripts wear face masks to protect themselves against a wave of fine dust that has hit the Korean Peninsula, during their entrance ceremony at the army training center in Nonsan.
A seagull flies past as an Indian devotee taking a dip on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, as people gather for the Kumbh Mela festival in Allahabad.
Protesters gather on the streets during demonstrations over the hike in fuel prices in Harare, Zimbabwe.
