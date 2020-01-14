Lidhje
14 janar 2020
40 minutes ago
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A member of the Australian Defence Force picks up an injured Koala after it was treated for burns at a makeshift field hospital at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park on Kangaroo Island.
2
Local residents carry water pots above their heads as they walk back to their homes after heavy snowfall in Khanozai area some 75 kms in northeast of the provincial capital Quetta, Pakistan. Avalanches, flooding and harsh winter weather has killed more than 110 people across Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent days, officials said.
3
An anti-government demonstrator jumps over tires set on fire to block a main highway during a protest in the town of Jal el-Dib, north of Beirut, Lebanon.
4
Toyota's driver Giniel De Villiers of South Africa and his co-driver Alex Bravo Haro of Spain compete during the Stage 9 of the Dakar 2020 between Wadi Al Dawasir and Haradh, Saudi Arabia.
14 janar 2020
