Lidhje

Gjuhët
Foto e ditës

15 janar 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Shih më tepër
A Kosovo Albanian woman Vezire Gjeladini, 76, kisses the picture of her son etched into a commemorative plaque and placed on a wall dedicated to the victims of the Racak massacre, Kosovo. In 1999, forty-five Albanian civilians were killed by Serb forces, in the village of Racak.
1

A Kosovo Albanian woman Vezire Gjeladini, 76, kisses the picture of her son etched into a commemorative plaque and placed on a wall dedicated to the victims of the Racak massacre, Kosovo. In 1999, forty-five Albanian civilians were killed by Serb forces, in the village of Racak.

Lava from Mayon volcano is seen as it erupts in Legazpi. The Philippines raised the alert level for the country&#39;s most active volcano twice in 24 hours, meaning that a hazardous eruption is possible within days.
2

Lava from Mayon volcano is seen as it erupts in Legazpi. The Philippines raised the alert level for the country's most active volcano twice in 24 hours, meaning that a hazardous eruption is possible within days.

People watch Indian daredevils perform stunts in the well of death at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India.
3

People watch Indian daredevils perform stunts in the well of death at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India.

Palestinian children play at their family&#39;s house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.
4

Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

Ngarko më shumë

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG